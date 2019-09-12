Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $2,996,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.48. 275,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

