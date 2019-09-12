Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 80.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,050 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. 1,432,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.