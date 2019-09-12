Rialto (XRL) Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rialto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

