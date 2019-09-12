RF Industries, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

RF Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years.

RFIL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,060. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.23.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

