Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $173.20.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

