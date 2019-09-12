Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $35,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 164.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 49,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 420.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,357 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

JWN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 257,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,809. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

