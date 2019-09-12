Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,845,000 after buying an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,463,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after buying an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after buying an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,731,000 after buying an additional 1,652,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 234,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,573. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,255 shares of company stock worth $4,566,955. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

