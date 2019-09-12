Renewi (LON:RWI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RWI. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated an under review rating on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of RWI stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.50 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 435,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.21. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of $252.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

