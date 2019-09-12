Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 892,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,151. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

