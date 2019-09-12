Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 734,900 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Five9 worth $37,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $9,192,000. Jeneq Management LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 60.6% during the second quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 125,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,230. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 181.23 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,656 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

