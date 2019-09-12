Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 133,100 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Cyberark Software worth $40,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 533,513 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,783,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 107,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,174. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74.
CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.52.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.