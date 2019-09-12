Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 133,100 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Cyberark Software worth $40,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 533,513 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,783,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 107,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,174. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.52.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.