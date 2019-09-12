Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Tenaris worth $37,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Tenaris by 292.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 212,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,824. Tenaris SA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

