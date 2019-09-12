Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.91 Million Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 172.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

