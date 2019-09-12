Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $42.55 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.26% of Malibu Boats worth $42,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

