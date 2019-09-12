Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Trade Desk worth $43,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after acquiring an additional 937,371 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Trade Desk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 581,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $215.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,142,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 6,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.27, for a total transaction of $1,687,077.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,124 shares of company stock worth $125,834,431. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

