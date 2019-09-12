Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 42,418 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.52% of Forrester Research worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,184. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford purchased 3,040 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $287,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

