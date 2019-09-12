Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $2.71. Reitmans shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 million and a PE ratio of -64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

