Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.50.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.60. 17,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.57 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.74. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

