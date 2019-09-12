Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 925,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:RBC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 6,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

