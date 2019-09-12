Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,719.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,250 shares of company stock worth $2,848,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 510.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 5,607.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 2,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

