Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.19, 99,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 96,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

RLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

