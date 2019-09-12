Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).

RB traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,417 ($83.85). 577,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a one year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,277.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,249.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total value of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

