Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2019 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We adjust our FY20 estimates in-line with guidance, and increase our FY21 estimates to $840M/+$.30. Our increased enthusiasm and obvious strategic value for the company leads us to increase our 12-month price target to $90, from $80, valuing the company at 30x FY21 revenues. Our rating remains neutral.””

8/30/2019 – Zoom Video Communications was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 111,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.44. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Zoom Video Communications Inc alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.