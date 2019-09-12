Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aspen Group (ASPU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) in the last few weeks:
- 9/10/2019 – Aspen Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/10/2019 – Aspen Group was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2019 – Aspen Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2019 – Aspen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
- 9/4/2019 – Aspen Group was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2019 – Aspen Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,608. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Aspen Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.
