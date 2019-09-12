Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aspen Group (ASPU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2019 – Aspen Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – Aspen Group was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Aspen Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Aspen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

9/4/2019 – Aspen Group was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Aspen Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,608. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Aspen Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 106,463 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Aspen Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 113.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 75,854 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Aspen Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

