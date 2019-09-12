Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $36.69. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 4,927 shares traded.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.34 per share, with a total value of $76,314.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3,687.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

