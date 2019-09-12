Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $36.69. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 4,927 shares traded.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.
In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.34 per share, with a total value of $76,314.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)
There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.
Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.