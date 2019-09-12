RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 245,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 56,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

RICK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RCI Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

