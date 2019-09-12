Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,251.69

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,251.69 and traded as high as $2,415.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $2,400.00, with a volume of 28,956 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,202.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.