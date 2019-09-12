Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,261.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Rapids has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,261.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00202183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.01138929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00086705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

Rapids’ total supply is 21,525,575,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,757,580,756 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

