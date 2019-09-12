Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 66.0% in August

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RAND traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 152.87 and a quick ratio of 152.87. Rand Capital has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

