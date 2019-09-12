Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $100.61. 123,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 321,426 shares of company stock worth $34,154,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

