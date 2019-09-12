Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0060

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Quark has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $703.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,676,712 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.