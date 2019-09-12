Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.01, 188,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 140,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $54,577.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $87,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

