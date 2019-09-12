Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 36,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

