Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Innoviva by 175.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 22,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,662. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

