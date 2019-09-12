Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Innoviva by 175.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 22,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,662. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Innoviva Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
See Also: Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.