Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 269,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 77,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,798. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAG shares. Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

