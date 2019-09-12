Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 576,457 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek US by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 394,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Delek US by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,161,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 787,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 219,023 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

NYSE DK traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 60,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

