Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,366,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Ares Management by 161.0% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 581,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 358,479 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,546. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 274,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $7,601,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,292,805 shares of company stock valued at $37,507,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

