Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,429 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 19.9% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 65,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 3,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,344. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $979.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

