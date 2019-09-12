Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $81,000 in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 339.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 83,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,317,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 109,232 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 96,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 8,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,797. The firm has a market cap of $423.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

