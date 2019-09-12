Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 795 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,858. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.55%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

