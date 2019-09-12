QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,750,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $741,723,000 after acquiring an additional 328,667 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878,857. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.