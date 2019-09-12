QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 301.43 ($3.94).

QQ opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 247 shares of company stock worth $69,887.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

