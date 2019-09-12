PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 272.81 ($3.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.00 million and a PE ratio of -97.43.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

