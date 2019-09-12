Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $223.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.97.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.58. 738,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

