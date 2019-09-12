Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,693 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 101,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 403,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equifax by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,960 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 294,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,488. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

