Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 115,712 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ETFC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,710. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

