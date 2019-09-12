Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.94 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 206.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total value of $80,996,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,617 shares of company stock worth $136,428,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,600. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.42.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

