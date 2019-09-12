Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 75,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

