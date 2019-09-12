Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.67 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,151. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

