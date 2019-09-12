Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Jabil worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,212. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Jabil news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

